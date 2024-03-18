KATI For Prioritizing Industrial Zones In Development Budget
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, Monday, felicitated newly elected Sindh cabinet and emphasized need of prioritizing industrial zones while making allocation of development budget.
The KATI President, in a statement issued here, expressed hope that incumbent cabinet will address challenges faced by the industrial sector and take decisive action for ensuring a safe and secure environment for both local and international investors and restore investor confidence.
Underlining KATI's history of collaborative efforts with the government, Qandhari reaffirmed the association's commitment to support development of industrial zones across the country.
He cited noticeable improvements in the infrastructure of the Korangi industrial area, attributing these advancements to the effective utilization of funds allocated to business organizations.
With Karachi serving as the economic linchpin of Pakistan, he expressed hope that the government will swiftly address issues of Karachi and steer the city towards a path of sustained development and prosperity.
