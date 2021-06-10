UrduPoint.com
KCA Announces The Spot Cotton Rates Of Crop-2020-21

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

KCA announces the spot cotton rates of crop-2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16 Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 12,300 180 12,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,182 193 13,375

