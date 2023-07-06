Open Menu

Khawar Endeavors To Make Bank Of AJK As Leading Financial Institution Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 09:31 PM

The President/CEO the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Khawar Saeed has said that steps are being taken to make BAJK a leading financial institution through the best business policy and with the collaboration of successful banks of the country

He expressed these views while interacting with a section of the media after holding meetings with CEOs and senior executives of different banks in Karachi.

He said that a comprehensive and effective strategy is being followed for the progress of the institution and meetings with senior executives of financial institutions are part of this strategy and saying that we want this state institution to be counted or rated with other successful commercial banks of the country.

He elaborated that discipline and delivering best customer service plays a key role in the socio-economic development and following the key our endeavor is to make the Bank of AJK the exemplary business institution of the state, he said.

