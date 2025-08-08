Kitchen items’ prices up by 0.05 pc

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.05 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on August 07, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 328.12 points as compared to 327.94 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 1.73 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.30 per cent by surging from 316.01 last week’s to 316.97 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733 to 22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; and Rs 29,518-44,175, increased by 0.26 percent, 0.19 percent, and 0.14 percent respectively.

However, the SPI for consumption groups of above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.06 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 27 (52.

94%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Onions (16.53%), Tomatoes (10.17%), Chicken (4.12%), Eggs (1.32%), Diesel (0.52%), Pulse Masoor (0.34%), Tea Prepared (0.31%), Mustard Oil (0.20%), Cigarettes (0.12%), Firewood (0.08%) and Fresh Milk (0.05%).

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included LPG (3.21%), petrol (2.75%), Bananas (1.56%), Pulse Moong (1.09%), Pulse Mash (1.07%), Potatoes (0.44%), Sugar (0.37%), Garlic (0.36%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.28%) and Wheat Flour (0.24%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included Ladies Sandal (55.62%), Gas Charges for Q1 (29.85%), Sugar (21.75%), Beef (14.15%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (12.20%), Pulse Moong (12.09%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (11.58%), Firewood (11.22%), Gur (10.94%), Cooked Beef (9.31%), Bananas (9.29%) and Lawn Printed (7.32%).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices on year-on-year basis included Onions (55.34%), Garlic (26.43%), Pulse Mash (22.99%), Wheat Flour (22.01%), Tomatoes (21.42%), Tea Lipton (17.93%), Potatoes (16.91%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (10.02%), Pulse Gram (9.87%) and LPG (5.68%).

