KOICA,CCP Renews Collaboration To Enhance 'Competition Law Enforcement'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 08:51 PM
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have agreed to resume their collaboration efforts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have agreed to resume their collaboration efforts.
KOICA has expressed its commitment to providing full support to CCP in capacity building, enhancing enforcement capabilities, and conducting joint research initiatives, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Je Ho Yeon, the Country Director of KOICA Pakistan Office, met with Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman of CCP, to discuss bilateral cooperation and capacity building.
KOICA has committed to facilitating an MoU between the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) and CCP for information sharing, joint research, and advocacy programs, particularly focusing on Korean companies operating in Pakistan's private sector.
This collaboration is expected to enhance CCP's bid-rigging system and its ability to address competition issues in the digital economy.
One of the key points of discussion was KOICA's interest in reinstating a fellowship program for CCP officers in Korea.
In the past, KOICA's fellowship program enabled 30 CCP officers to participate in a three-year training program in Korea.
The program covered various aspects of competition law and included training sessions conducted by competition experts and senior KFTC officials.
The renewed cooperation is expected to further deepen the officers' expertise and broaden their perspective, enabling them to effectively address emerging challenges in competition law and policy.
It will also facilitate the exchange of best practices between Korea and Pakistan, ultimately strengthening the enforcement framework and promoting fair competition in both countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan: The land of dates
Mohsin Naqvi inspects National Bank Stadium
Yen drops, stocks mixed as Japan hikes rates at last
Chairman PCB congratulates Islamabad United for winning HBL PSL 9
Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners
Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dead at 42: federation
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal
PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones
More Stories From Business
-
Yen drops, stocks mixed as Japan hikes rates at last42 seconds ago
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives3 hours ago
-
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistani dealer marvels at integration of home appliances at AWE 20244 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar2 hours ago
-
BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days5 hours ago
-
SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC5 hours ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm5 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan hikes rates for first time since 20072 hours ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months7 hours ago