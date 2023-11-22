KPK transition from traditional pensions to a futuristic VPS for civil servants successfully

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has successfully transitioned from traditional defined-benefit pensions to a futuristic Voluntary Pension System (VPS) for its civil servants.

The new pension system has been launched for the employees who have joined the government service in the province on or after June 7, 2022, said a news release here on Wednesday.

It is anticipated that around 33000 civil servants of KP will join the new pension system.

To celebrate the successful transition of the new pension system, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), organized a conference on KPK Pension Reforms: Leading the Way Forward in Peshawar.

Chairman of SECP, Akif Saeed, said that the launch of a new pension system was a significant step towards efficient management of the fiscal space, which had been greatly burdened by the growing public pension bill.

He emphasized the need to expand the VPS framework's scope to meet the retirement benefits needs of all the departments of the federal and provincial governments.

Akif appreciated the KP government for taking the leap and said that this initiative would provide a sense of relief to participants by offering a viable substitute for the government-defined pension regime while at the same time reducing governmental expenditures.

Secretary Finance KPK, Amer Sultan Tareen, praised SECP's role in the smooth implementation of pension reforms in KPK.

He highlighted the significant increase in provincial pension expenditure over the past two decades, reaching 132 billion in fiscal year 2023-24, from 878 million in FY 2003-04.

This growth, Tareen said, from less than 1% of the total consolidated budget to over 12% in 2023-24, necessitated the launch of a funded, professionally managed contributory pension framework for the provincial government's sustainability.

SECP Commissioner, SCD, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi emphasized the need for pension fund managers and trustees to modernize to meet futuristic demands.

CEO MUFAP, Mashmooma Z. Majeed, provided an explanation of the investor journey from joining to retirement and post-retirement benefits.

The KPK Government has engaged twelve Pension Fund Managers namely ABL Asset Management Company Limited, AL Habib Asset Management Limited, Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, Alfalah Asset Management Limited, Atlas Asset Management Limited, Faysal Asset Management Limited, HBL Asset Management Limited, JS Investments Limited, MCB Investment Management Limited, National Investment Trust Limited, NBP Fund Management Limited and UBL Fund Managers Limited).