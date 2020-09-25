KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 23/09/20
OP-II Jag Aanchal D. Mogas Alpine 24/09/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Al Mahboobah L. Ethanol East Wind 25/09/20
2/3 Crown Virtue D. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/09/20
4 Xin Xiang Hai L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/09/20
5 Olympus D. Wheat Northsatr 24/09/20
10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat East Wind 14/09/20
11/12 Ince Kastamonce D. Wheat Northsatr 24/09/20
13/14 Star Omicron D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 23/09/20
14/15 New Horizon D. DAP WMA Shipcare 22/09/20
16/17 Flag Filia L. DAP Bulk-Sh. 23/09/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 24/09/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
21 Banglor Arjan D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 02/09/20
24 Amagi Galaxy D. Base Oil GAC 25/09/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Wan Hai 613 D. L. Cnt. Rehmat-Sh 25/09/20
28/29 Ym Cosmos D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 23/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Captan Maslove Universal 27/09/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt. 250 Cnt.
Esperanza N COSCO 27/09/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Shiling Ocean Sea 28/09/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Xin Pu Dong COSCO 29/09/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.
Xin Qing Dao COSCO 30/09/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.
Cosco Taicang COSCO 01/10/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Han Yi Sea Hawks 25/09/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC
Da Tong Yun Aaras-Sh. 29/09/20 Not Sched 13,700 G.c Nil
Aal Kobe Project-Sh 30/09/20 Not Sched 339 Project Cargo Nil
VEHICLE:
Canadian Highway Maritime 25/09/20 Not Sched 215 Units Nil
OIL TANKER:
Chem Argon Alpine 26/09/20 Not Sched 3,000 Chemicals Nil
Chemroad Lily Alpine 26/09/20 Not Sched 6,000 Base Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Mohar Cement Ever Green -- 23/09/20 08:45 -
Rowan 3 Clinker Crystal Sea -- 23/09/20 07:55 -
Pacific Talent Clinker Crystal sea -- 24/09/20 03:06 -
Densa Falcon Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 22/09/20 20:35 1
Anna Marra General Cargo Bulk-Sh. -- 12/09/20 16:30 -
Johann Schulte Oil Tanker Wilhelmsen Trans-- 09/09/20 07:36 -
Petali Lady Oil Tanker Gac -- 17/09/20 16:55 -
Sc Falcon Oil Tanker Alpine -- 23/09/20 21:00 -
Straum Oil Tanker East Wind -- 24/09/20 11:18 -
Trugen Oil Tanker OC-Network -- 25/09/20 07:00 -
Tailwinds Wheat East Wind -- 16/09/20 21:40 2
St Cergue Wheat East Wind -- 20/09/20 17:42 -
Coventry Wheat East Wind -- 23/09/20 22:45 3
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth NO.16/17 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.4/5 to O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.4/5 To O/A