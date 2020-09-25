UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 23/09/20

OP-II Jag Aanchal D. Mogas Alpine 24/09/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah L. Ethanol East Wind 25/09/20

2/3 Crown Virtue D. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/09/20

4 Xin Xiang Hai L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/09/20

5 Olympus D. Wheat Northsatr 24/09/20

10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat East Wind 14/09/20

11/12 Ince Kastamonce D. Wheat Northsatr 24/09/20

13/14 Star Omicron D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 23/09/20

14/15 New Horizon D. DAP WMA Shipcare 22/09/20

16/17 Flag Filia L. DAP Bulk-Sh. 23/09/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 24/09/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Banglor Arjan D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 02/09/20

24 Amagi Galaxy D. Base Oil GAC 25/09/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Wan Hai 613 D. L. Cnt. Rehmat-Sh 25/09/20

28/29 Ym Cosmos D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 23/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Captan Maslove Universal 27/09/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt. 250 Cnt.

Esperanza N COSCO 27/09/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Shiling Ocean Sea 28/09/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Xin Pu Dong COSCO 29/09/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

Xin Qing Dao COSCO 30/09/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

Cosco Taicang COSCO 01/10/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han Yi Sea Hawks 25/09/20 Not Sched Nil 1,076 GC

Da Tong Yun Aaras-Sh. 29/09/20 Not Sched 13,700 G.c Nil

Aal Kobe Project-Sh 30/09/20 Not Sched 339 Project Cargo Nil

VEHICLE:

Canadian Highway Maritime 25/09/20 Not Sched 215 Units Nil

OIL TANKER:

Chem Argon Alpine 26/09/20 Not Sched 3,000 Chemicals Nil

Chemroad Lily Alpine 26/09/20 Not Sched 6,000 Base Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Mohar Cement Ever Green -- 23/09/20 08:45 -

Rowan 3 Clinker Crystal Sea -- 23/09/20 07:55 -

Pacific Talent Clinker Crystal sea -- 24/09/20 03:06 -

Densa Falcon Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 22/09/20 20:35 1

Anna Marra General Cargo Bulk-Sh. -- 12/09/20 16:30 -

Johann Schulte Oil Tanker Wilhelmsen Trans-- 09/09/20 07:36 -

Petali Lady Oil Tanker Gac -- 17/09/20 16:55 -

Sc Falcon Oil Tanker Alpine -- 23/09/20 21:00 -

Straum Oil Tanker East Wind -- 24/09/20 11:18 -

Trugen Oil Tanker OC-Network -- 25/09/20 07:00 -

Tailwinds Wheat East Wind -- 16/09/20 21:40 2

St Cergue Wheat East Wind -- 20/09/20 17:42 -

Coventry Wheat East Wind -- 23/09/20 22:45 3

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth NO.16/17 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.4/5 to O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.4/5 To O/A

