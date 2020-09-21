KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:13 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Green Belt Tanker
Cosco Aden Container Ship
Al Rumeila Container Ship
Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship
Fpmc 29 Tanker
Al Soor IITanker
DiyalaContainer Ship
Ksl RuiyangGeneral Cargo
ThorskyContainer Ship
Al MahboobahTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Saxonia
Stellar Hudson
M.T Karachi
Northern Dexterity
Sti Bosphorus
Al Rumelia
Green Belt
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Al Soor II 21/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Hyundai Goodwill 21/09/20 Container
Mol Grandeur 21/09/20 Container
As Sophia 21/09/20 Container
CMA CGM Racine 21/09/20 Container
DS Cougar 22/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol
YM Cosmos22/09/20 Container
Hong Kong Express22/09/20 Container
Mohar22/09/20 L/21075 Cement
Xin Xiang Hai22/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers
Rowan 322/09/20 L/55800 Clinkers
Pacific Talent22/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 187,782 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 33,518 Metric Tons of export cargo and 154,264 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,714 33,318 100,032
B.Bulk Cargo 1,105 200 1,305
Ammonium Sulphate 3,003 ------ 3,003
Dap 18,970 ------ 18,970
Wheat 33,442 ------ 33,442
Oil/Liquid Cargo 31,030 ------ 31,030