KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

Green Belt Tanker

Cosco Aden Container Ship

Al Rumeila Container Ship

Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship

Fpmc 29 Tanker

Al Soor IITanker

DiyalaContainer Ship

Ksl RuiyangGeneral Cargo

ThorskyContainer Ship

Al MahboobahTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Saxonia

Stellar Hudson

M.T Karachi

Northern Dexterity

Sti Bosphorus

Al Rumelia

Green Belt

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Al Soor II 21/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Hyundai Goodwill 21/09/20 Container

Mol Grandeur 21/09/20 Container

As Sophia 21/09/20 Container

CMA CGM Racine 21/09/20 Container

DS Cougar 22/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol

YM Cosmos22/09/20 Container

Hong Kong Express22/09/20 Container

Mohar22/09/20 L/21075 Cement

Xin Xiang Hai22/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers

Rowan 322/09/20 L/55800 Clinkers

Pacific Talent22/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 187,782 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 33,518 Metric Tons of export cargo and 154,264 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,714 33,318 100,032

B.Bulk Cargo 1,105 200 1,305

Ammonium Sulphate 3,003 ------ 3,003

Dap 18,970 ------ 18,970

Wheat 33,442 ------ 33,442

Oil/Liquid Cargo 31,030 ------ 31,030

