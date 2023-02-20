KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Cape Fulmar Container Ship
MSC Tracy v Container Ship
Saver 1 Tanker
Pacific Martina Tanker
Hyundai Tokyo Container Ship
OOcl Asia Container Ship
Ever Uranus Container Ship
Devashree Tanker
CL Diyin He General Cargo
Green Pole Container Ship
Nil Edutuch Lion Container Ship
Global Royal Clinkers
Kmtc Colombo Continer Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Ausone General Cargo
Tarlan Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Mega Speed
YM Excellence
Chem Stream
Raon Teresa
Wide Juliet
MSC Tracy v
Saver1
M.T Bolan
Odelmar
Hyundai Tokyo
M.T Lahore
Cape Fulmar
Mohar
Oocl Asia
Decashree
Pacific Martina
Niledutuch Lion
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Green Pole 20-02-2023
Xing Yang Hai 20-02-2023
SEA Prosperity 20-02-2023
Ever Uranus 20-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Northern Dexterity 20-02-2023 D/L Container
XIN Yan Tian 20-02-2023 D/L Container
Ocean Bridge 20-02-2023 L/1892 General Cargo
GFS Giselle 21-02-2023 D/L Container
CMA CGM Melisande 21-02-2023 D/L Container
Hongbo 6 21-02-2023 D/28519 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 288,923 metric tonnes.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 109,324 metric tonnes of export cargo and 179,599 metric tonnes of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tonnes is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 90,864 69,385 160,249
Bulk Cargo 5,838 680 6,518
Canola 8,736 ------- 8,736
Cement ------- 16,806 16,806
Clinkers ------- 7,526 7,526
Lentils 1,811 ------- 1,811
Rice ------- 2,927 2,927
Wheat 9,989 ------ 9,989
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 62,361 12,000 74,361