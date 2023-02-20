KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Cape Fulmar Container Ship

MSC Tracy v Container Ship

Saver 1 Tanker

Pacific Martina Tanker

Hyundai Tokyo Container Ship

OOcl Asia Container Ship

Ever Uranus Container Ship

Devashree Tanker

CL Diyin He General Cargo

Green Pole Container Ship

Nil Edutuch Lion Container Ship

Global Royal Clinkers

Kmtc Colombo Continer Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Ausone General Cargo

Tarlan Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Mega Speed

YM Excellence

Chem Stream

Raon Teresa

Wide Juliet

MSC Tracy v

Saver1

M.T Bolan

Odelmar

Hyundai Tokyo

M.T Lahore

Cape Fulmar

Mohar

Oocl Asia

Decashree

Pacific Martina

Niledutuch Lion

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Green Pole 20-02-2023

Xing Yang Hai 20-02-2023

SEA Prosperity 20-02-2023

Ever Uranus 20-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Northern Dexterity 20-02-2023 D/L Container

XIN Yan Tian 20-02-2023 D/L Container

Ocean Bridge 20-02-2023 L/1892 General Cargo

GFS Giselle 21-02-2023 D/L Container

CMA CGM Melisande 21-02-2023 D/L Container

Hongbo 6 21-02-2023 D/28519 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 288,923 metric tonnes.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 109,324 metric tonnes of export cargo and 179,599 metric tonnes of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tonnes is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 90,864 69,385 160,249

Bulk Cargo 5,838 680 6,518

Canola 8,736 ------- 8,736

Cement ------- 16,806 16,806

Clinkers ------- 7,526 7,526

Lentils 1,811 ------- 1,811

Rice ------- 2,927 2,927

Wheat 9,989 ------ 9,989

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 62,361 12,000 74,361