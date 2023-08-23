KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Hong Kong Container Ship

MSC Santa maria Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Honor WinGeneral Cargo

TS NingboContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Anbien Bay

Northern Decency

SC Taipei

Seattle Bridge

Hyundai Pluto

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

TTC Shakti23-08-2023

MSC Santa Maria 23-08-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Ocean Chemist 24-08-2023L/2000 Base Oil

Horae 24-08-2023D/64500 Crude Oil

Northern Discovery24-08-2023D/L Container

Tsingtao Express 24-08-2023D/L Container

Vancouver 24-08-2023D/L Container

Xin Pu Dong 24-08-2023D/L Container

Victoria T 24-08-2023L/40000 Cement

Troung Minh Fortune 24-08-2023L/53700 Clinkers

Ever Ulysses 25-08-2023D/L Container

Jizhe 3 25-08-2023D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 166,463 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,696 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,767 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo75,884 25,196 101,080

Bulk Cargo 179 ----- 179

Clinkers ------ 19,500 19,500

Petcoke 2,260 ------ 2,260

Oil & Liquid Cargo43,444 ------- 43,444