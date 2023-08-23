KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Hong Kong Container Ship
MSC Santa maria Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Honor WinGeneral Cargo
TS NingboContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Anbien Bay
Northern Decency
SC Taipei
Seattle Bridge
Hyundai Pluto
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
TTC Shakti23-08-2023
MSC Santa Maria 23-08-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Ocean Chemist 24-08-2023L/2000 Base Oil
Horae 24-08-2023D/64500 Crude Oil
Northern Discovery24-08-2023D/L Container
Tsingtao Express 24-08-2023D/L Container
Vancouver 24-08-2023D/L Container
Xin Pu Dong 24-08-2023D/L Container
Victoria T 24-08-2023L/40000 Cement
Troung Minh Fortune 24-08-2023L/53700 Clinkers
Ever Ulysses 25-08-2023D/L Container
Jizhe 3 25-08-2023D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 166,463 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,696 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,767 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo75,884 25,196 101,080
Bulk Cargo 179 ----- 179
Clinkers ------ 19,500 19,500
Petcoke 2,260 ------ 2,260
Oil & Liquid Cargo43,444 ------- 43,444