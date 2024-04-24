KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Nordlion Container Ship

X-Press Pisces Container Ship

X-Press Salween Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Independent Spirit

Stephanie

Tina I

SC Taipei

YM Excellence

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Asian Summit 24-04-2024

Nordlion 24-04-2024

XIN Beijing 24-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Zhong Gu Nan Ning 24-04-2024 D/L Container

Wadi Duka 24-04-2024 D/L Container

MSC Vandya 24-04-2024 D/L Container

Spil Kartini 24-04-2024 D/L Container

API Bhum 24-04-2024 D/L Container

Ever Uranus 24-04-2024 D/L Container

Hicri Kaan 25-04-2024 L/9000 Ethanol

M.T Mardan 25-04-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

M.T Sargodha 25-04-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

Kiel Express 25-04-2024 D/L Container

Atlantic Ibis 25-04-2024 D/L Container

SAN Francico Bridge 25-04-2024 D/L Container

XIN PUN Dong 25-04-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Odyssey 25-04-2024 D/L Container

XIN FEI Zhou 25-04-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 166,246 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 79,692 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,554 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 26,701 65,682 92,383

B.BULK Cargo ------ 180 180

Ammonium Sulphate 2,533 ------- 2,533

Clinkers ------ 13,830 13,830

Wheat 3,135 ------ 3,135

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,185 ------ 54,185

