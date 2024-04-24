KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Nordlion Container Ship
X-Press Pisces Container Ship
X-Press Salween Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Independent Spirit
Stephanie
Tina I
SC Taipei
YM Excellence
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Asian Summit 24-04-2024
Nordlion 24-04-2024
XIN Beijing 24-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Zhong Gu Nan Ning 24-04-2024 D/L Container
Wadi Duka 24-04-2024 D/L Container
MSC Vandya 24-04-2024 D/L Container
Spil Kartini 24-04-2024 D/L Container
API Bhum 24-04-2024 D/L Container
Ever Uranus 24-04-2024 D/L Container
Hicri Kaan 25-04-2024 L/9000 Ethanol
M.T Mardan 25-04-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
M.T Sargodha 25-04-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
Kiel Express 25-04-2024 D/L Container
Atlantic Ibis 25-04-2024 D/L Container
SAN Francico Bridge 25-04-2024 D/L Container
XIN PUN Dong 25-04-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Odyssey 25-04-2024 D/L Container
XIN FEI Zhou 25-04-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 166,246 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 79,692 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,554 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 26,701 65,682 92,383
B.BULK Cargo ------ 180 180
Ammonium Sulphate 2,533 ------- 2,533
Clinkers ------ 13,830 13,830
Wheat 3,135 ------ 3,135
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,185 ------ 54,185
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
More Stories From Business
-
Machinery import surges by 30% in nine months12 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 20245 hours ago
-
Afghan trade delegation, FPCCI discuss bilateral trade15 hours ago
-
With knowledge economy, Mauritius is a stable economy: Envoy15 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates govt's resole to reduce poverty, promote sustainable development16 hours ago
-
Finance minister meets Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran; discuss issues of business community16 hours ago
-
Govt ensuring digital access as fundamental right: Ahsan Iqbal17 hours ago
-
WHO delegation calls on Chairman FBR17 hours ago
-
Bill drafted to regulate veterinary sciences and animal welfare: Tanveer17 hours ago
-
General Motors lifts 2024 profit forecast after strong Q117 hours ago