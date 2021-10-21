KPT shipping movements report 21st Oct, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Asteris General Cargo

Evridiki Tanker

Ivy Ocean General Cargo

Arawana Expeller

Dongli Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

GSL Valerie

Alsoor II

Elim Peace

M.T Quetta

Adventure

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Prionas 21-10-2021

Sea King 21-10-2021

Alkaios 21-10-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

APL California 21-10-2021 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 22-10-2021 D/L Container

Clemens Schulte 22-10-2021 D/L Container

Uranus J 22-10-2021 D/25000 Iron

Cargo Handling Turnover

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,948 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,424 Metric Tons of export cargo and 92,524 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 10,288 10,891 21,179

Bulk Cargo 6,646 147 6,793

Cement ------ 7,386 7,386

DAP 15,240 ------ 15,240

Rock Phosphate 6,710 ------ 6,710

Sugar 320 ------ 320

Wheat 16,913 ------ 16,913

Oil/Liquid Cargo 36,407 ------ 36,407