KPT Shipping Movements Report 21st Oct, 2021
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Asteris General Cargo
Evridiki Tanker
Ivy Ocean General Cargo
Arawana Expeller
Dongli Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
GSL Valerie
Alsoor II
Elim Peace
M.T Quetta
Adventure
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Prionas 21-10-2021
Sea King 21-10-2021
Alkaios 21-10-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
APL California 21-10-2021 D/L Container
SSL Brahmaputra 22-10-2021 D/L Container
Clemens Schulte 22-10-2021 D/L Container
Uranus J 22-10-2021 D/25000 Iron
Cargo Handling Turnover
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,948 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,424 Metric Tons of export cargo and 92,524 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 10,288 10,891 21,179
Bulk Cargo 6,646 147 6,793
Cement ------ 7,386 7,386
DAP 15,240 ------ 15,240
Rock Phosphate 6,710 ------ 6,710
Sugar 320 ------ 320
Wheat 16,913 ------ 16,913
Oil/Liquid Cargo 36,407 ------ 36,407