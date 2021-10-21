UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report 21st Oct, 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:28 PM

KPT shipping movements report 21st Oct, 2021

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Asteris General Cargo

Evridiki Tanker

Ivy Ocean General Cargo

Arawana Expeller

Dongli Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

GSL Valerie

Alsoor II

Elim Peace

M.T Quetta

Adventure

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Prionas 21-10-2021

Sea King 21-10-2021

Alkaios 21-10-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

APL California 21-10-2021 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 22-10-2021 D/L Container

Clemens Schulte 22-10-2021 D/L Container

Uranus J 22-10-2021 D/25000 Iron

Cargo Handling Turnover

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,948 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,424 Metric Tons of export cargo and 92,524 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 10,288 10,891 21,179

Bulk Cargo 6,646 147 6,793

Cement ------ 7,386 7,386

DAP 15,240 ------ 15,240

Rock Phosphate 6,710 ------ 6,710

Sugar 320 ------ 320

Wheat 16,913 ------ 16,913

Oil/Liquid Cargo 36,407 ------ 36,407

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Karachi Port

Recent Stories

West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stabi ..

FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 A conversation with renowned writer Aamer Hussein ..

A conversation with renowned writer Aamer Hussein was held at the Arts Council o ..

7 minutes ago
 Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 22,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

22,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 1 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.