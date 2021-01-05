UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Tue 05th January 2021

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Isuzu General Cargo Mayssan Container Ship Chesapake Bay Container Ship Kota Nilam Container Ship YU Chang General Cargo Liberty Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Cscl Bohai Sea Shiling Ami Esperanza N Cic Epos Cma CGM Fidelio Asavari X-Press Guernsey EXPECTED SAILING: date Mayssan 05-01-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Kanazawa 02-01-21 D/16000 Palm Oil Cosco Belgium 05/01/21 D/L Container Da Xin 05/01/21 D/521 General Cargo Oel Kedarnath 06/01/21 D/L Container Hyundai Privilege 06/01/21 D/L Container As Sicilia 06/01/21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 102,110 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,142 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,968 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 26,454 37,602 64,056 B.BULK CARGO 2,192 ------ 2,192 CLINKERS ------ 8,540 8,540 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ------ ------ ------ SOYA BEANS SEEDS 2,731 ------ 2,731 WHEAT 20,073 ------ 20,073 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 4,518 ------ 4,518

