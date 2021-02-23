UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Eseniya General Cargo Wiebke General Cargo RICH Breeze Tanker PAXI Container Ship RDO Fortune Container Ship PUR Vision Wheat Kuwana General Cargo Grace Clinkers XIN Qing Dao Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: SEA Ambition Ariane Makara XIN Qing Dao Chesapeake Bay Eseniya RONG Sa Chang CMA CGM Fidelio Barbara M.T Quetta EXPECTED SAILING: date Wiebke 23-02-21 PAXI 23-02-21 AS Sicilia 23-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: ITAL Lirica 23-02-21 D/L Container Ocean Trader 23-02-21 D/2000 Ammonium Regine 23-02-21 D/1 General Cargo BOXY 23-02-21 D/25000 General Cargo Ginga Saker 23-02-21 D/208 Base Oil Independent Spirit 24-02-21 D/L Container Segara MAS 24-02-21 D/L Container Mohar 24-02-21 L/21250 Cement Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 157,890 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,613 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,277 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 37,313 47,281 84,594 BULK CARGO 2,833 32 2,865 ROCK PHOSPHATE 9,217 ------ 9,217 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 6,554 ------ 6,554 WHEAT 18,390 ------ 18,390 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 27,970 8,300 36,270

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Oil Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

36 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

51 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

1 hour ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.