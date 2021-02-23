KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Eseniya General Cargo Wiebke General Cargo RICH Breeze Tanker PAXI Container Ship RDO Fortune Container Ship PUR Vision Wheat Kuwana General Cargo Grace Clinkers XIN Qing Dao Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: SEA Ambition Ariane Makara XIN Qing Dao Chesapeake Bay Eseniya RONG Sa Chang CMA CGM Fidelio Barbara M.T Quetta EXPECTED SAILING: date Wiebke 23-02-21 PAXI 23-02-21 AS Sicilia 23-02-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: ITAL Lirica 23-02-21 D/L Container Ocean Trader 23-02-21 D/2000 Ammonium Regine 23-02-21 D/1 General Cargo BOXY 23-02-21 D/25000 General Cargo Ginga Saker 23-02-21 D/208 Base Oil Independent Spirit 24-02-21 D/L Container Segara MAS 24-02-21 D/L Container Mohar 24-02-21 L/21250 Cement Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 157,890 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,613 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,277 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 37,313 47,281 84,594 BULK CARGO 2,833 32 2,865 ROCK PHOSPHATE 9,217 ------ 9,217 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 6,554 ------ 6,554 WHEAT 18,390 ------ 18,390 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 27,970 8,300 36,270