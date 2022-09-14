UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Russian Gas Will Be In Demand In Many Regions In World

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas, there are many regions in the world with ambitious development plans where Russian gas can be in demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Austrian Minister of Digital and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher told reporters that a long-term cessation in gas supplies from Russia would be unbearable for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and supposedly, in this case, Russia would only have to burn natural gas.

"Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas, nor is it the only continent that needs natural gas to sustain rapid growth. There are regions that, by the way, are developing at a faster pace and have much more ambitious development programs. In these regions, the demand for gas will be able to compensate for the lack of demand in the European direction," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the minister's remark.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Gas From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

