UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Stresses Negotiations On Russian Gas Supplies To Moldova Are Purely Commercial

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Stresses Negotiations on Russian Gas Supplies to Moldova Are Purely Commercial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) There are no political conditions in the negotiations on Russian gas supplies to Moldova, this is a purely commercial issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Russia's Gazprom allegedly told Moldovan officials it would lower gas prices if the country was ready to amend its duty-free trade deal with the European Union.

The Russian gas giant also allegedly called on Moldova to postpone the implementation of the gas market liberalization rules.

"No, there are no political aspects here and there cannot be any, these are purely commercial negotiations. There is a need for gas, there is a commercial offer, there is a proposed discount, there is also a problem of accumulated debt. All this is purely commercial. There cannot be any politicization here," Peskov told reporters.

