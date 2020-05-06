UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Congrats Chela Ram On Becoming Chairman Minorities Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry congrats Chela Ram on becoming Chairman Minorities Commission

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday congratulated Chela Ram Kewlani on becoming Chairman Minorities Commission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday congratulated Chela Ram Kewlani on becoming Chairman Minorities Commission.

According to spokesperson, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President and Vice President thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for appointing leading Rice Exporter of Pakistan Mr Chela Ram Kewlani as Chairman of MinoritiesCommission of Pakistan.

They hoped that Chela Ram would play a vital role in bridging interfaith harmony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

49 minutes ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

49 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

50 minutes ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Culture and Tourism Department, s ..

50 minutes ago

Faisal Edhi tests negative for Coronavirus

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.