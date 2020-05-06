Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry congrats Chela Ram on becoming Chairman Minorities Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday congratulated Chela Ram Kewlani on becoming Chairman Minorities Commission.

According to spokesperson, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President and Vice President thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for appointing leading Rice Exporter of Pakistan Mr Chela Ram Kewlani as Chairman of MinoritiesCommission of Pakistan.

They hoped that Chela Ram would play a vital role in bridging interfaith harmony.