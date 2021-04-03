Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for uninterrupted power supply to industry during Ramazan

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry during the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to media here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that industry should be supplied uninterrupted power since Pakistan had added substantial electricity to the national grid after completion of various projects.

The LCCI office-bearers said that all system constraints should be removed to avoid power shutdowns for the industrial sector keeping in view the expected hot weather and increased power supply load. They said that DISCOs should have sufficient stock of transformers, cables, polls and all other necessities to keep the things under control.

Industrial sector was the ray of hope for economic stability of the country, they said and added that severe attack of third wave of COVID-19 had made its role more crucial. Industrial sector needed all kinds of support from the government including uninterrupted electricity supply so that it could fulfill its exports orders and bring more foreign exchange to the country, besides providing jobs to the people.

The LCCI office-bearers said that in order to avoid any untoward incident, all weaknesses of power transmission and distribution system should be removed.

They urged the authorities concerned not to tolerate any laxity towards the upgradation of power transmission and distribution system as any negligence could cause huge loss to the trade, industry and economy.