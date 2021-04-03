UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Uninterrupted Power Supply To Industry During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:21 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for uninterrupted power supply to industry during Ramazan

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry during the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to media here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that industry should be supplied uninterrupted power since Pakistan had added substantial electricity to the national grid after completion of various projects.

The LCCI office-bearers said that all system constraints should be removed to avoid power shutdowns for the industrial sector keeping in view the expected hot weather and increased power supply load. They said that DISCOs should have sufficient stock of transformers, cables, polls and all other necessities to keep the things under control.

Industrial sector was the ray of hope for economic stability of the country, they said and added that severe attack of third wave of COVID-19 had made its role more crucial. Industrial sector needed all kinds of support from the government including uninterrupted electricity supply so that it could fulfill its exports orders and bring more foreign exchange to the country, besides providing jobs to the people.

The LCCI office-bearers said that in order to avoid any untoward incident, all weaknesses of power transmission and distribution system should be removed.

They urged the authorities concerned not to tolerate any laxity towards the upgradation of power transmission and distribution system as any negligence could cause huge loss to the trade, industry and economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Weather Electricity Exchange Exports Nasir Media All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Tbilisi Residents Protesting Against Overnight Cur ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC issues special guidelines for Ramadan

2 minutes ago

Matsushima and Dupont send Clermont and Toulouse i ..

2 minutes ago

District administration inspect utility store for ..

2 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N exposing to each other: Farukh Habib

2 minutes ago

Sindh Education Foundation announces opening of 12 ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.