Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry imparts Amazon training to 70 entrepreneurs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) here Saturday imparted training on Amazon to more than 70 entrepreneurs.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest while LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Convener Standing Committee on Information Technology and Open Source Software Promotion & Development Yasir Khurshid, Chairman Punjab Information Technology board Zafar Manzoor, Sohail Asgher, Rehman Aziz Chan and Sheikh Sajjad Afzal spoke on the occasion.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said that the government had determined the direction of Pakistan's IT sector. The government will provide IT training to 5000 companies in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The minister said that Information Technology had become a culture and the leading international companies were directly associated with the Information Technology sector.

He also highlighted the current situation of the higher education sector in Punjab and different initiatives being taken by government. He said that developing a higher education strategy for Punjab, transparency and good governance, setting-up of higher education management, research and learning institutes, modernization and rationalization of the framework for higher education sector were some of the prime priorities of the Punjab government.

The minister also appreciated role of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of Information Technology.

LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that information technology and automation were the key to success for the businesses.

Entrepreneurs need to learn digital entrepreneurship which was contributing heavily to the economies of various countries.

They said that entrepreneurs should use IT as a tool to create business opportunities, to disseminate information about their businesses and to find out new partners.

The LCCI office-bearers said that information technology and automation can play a major role to increase the businesses whether it was large or small therefore Pakistani entrepreneurs should make right moves to get desired results.

They said that information technology had transformed the way of doing business. Manual business functions had been automated with the development of personal computers, business software and internet-based intranets. While companies may develop internal business technology to increase the effectiveness of business functions, they may also use personal digital products to enhance operations. Developing different uses for information technology and various computer-related devices can help companies develop a competitive advantage.

They said that information technology and automation allow a business to promote and market its own brand with a large number of customers using social media as a Primary source in their purchase decisions. They said that social media was a major element in assisting consumers in their decision marketing process while customers and entrepreneurs could also interact directly through this important segment of information technology.

At the end, the minister and LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry distributed certificates among the participants of the training course.