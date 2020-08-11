Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 11 August 2020 is being sold for Rs 109,200 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 127,400 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099 Karachi Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099 Lahore Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099 Islamabad Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099 Rawalpindi Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099 Peshawar Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099 Quetta Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099 Sialkot Rs 109,200 Rs 127,400 Rs 100,099