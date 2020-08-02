Latest Gold Rate for Aug 2, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 2 August 2020 is being sold for Rs 106,300 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 124,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441 Karachi Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441 Lahore Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441 Islamabad Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441 Rawalpindi Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441 Peshawar Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441 Quetta Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441 Sialkot Rs 106,300 Rs 124,000 Rs 97,441