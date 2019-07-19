Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2019 in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 19 July 2019 is being sold for Rs 71,485 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 83,400 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Karachi Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Lahore Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Islamabad Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Rawalpindi Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Peshawar Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Quetta Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Sialkot Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528