Latest Gold Rate for Nov 19, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 19 November 2019 is being sold for Rs 73,903 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 86,200 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744 Karachi Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744 Lahore Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744 Islamabad Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744 Rawalpindi Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744 Peshawar Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744 Quetta Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744 Sialkot Rs 73,903 Rs 86,200 Rs 67,744