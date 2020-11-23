UrduPoint.com
LCCI Opposes Punjab Govt's Decision Of Closing Shops, Markets Daily At 6 Pm

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:19 PM

LCCI opposes Punjab govt's decision of closing shops, markets daily at 6 pm

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Tariq Misbah has opposed the Punjab government's decision to shut down shops and markets at 6 pm daily in the evening.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposed Punjab government's decision to shut down shops and markets daily at 6 pm.

In a statement, Mian Tariq Misbah said that there would be more rush if decision of closing shops and markets at 6 pm daily was enforced.

The sources said that Punjab government was deciding to close markets and shops daily at 6 pm to control spread of Covid-19.

Punjab Minister Aslam Iqbal would chair the meeting regarding closure of markets and shops due to Coronavirus.

However, the traders said that the government's decision would cause huge damage to the business community.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Market Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Coronavirus

