LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposed Punjab government's decision to shut down shops and markets daily at 6 pm.

In a statement, Mian Tariq Misbah said that there would be more rush if decision of closing shops and markets at 6 pm daily was enforced.

The sources said that Punjab government was deciding to close markets and shops daily at 6 pm to control spread of Covid-19.

Punjab Minister Aslam Iqbal would chair the meeting regarding closure of markets and shops due to Coronavirus.

However, the traders said that the government's decision would cause huge damage to the business community.