LCCI Standing Committee on International Fairs meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The LCCI Standing Committee on International Fairs, Exhibitions and Delegations, held a meeting with its Convener Rao Khurshid in the chair here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Mudassar Masood Chaudhry, Anser Saeed Butt and others attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the Convener Rao Khurshid said that due to Corona outbreak, the exchange of trade delegations at international level had decreased during last few years, which created a lot of problems for Pakistani importers and exporters also.

He said, "With the end of Corona pandemic, the world is now returning to normal routine, so we also have to look ahead and activate the LCCI Standing Committee for International Fairs, Exhibitions and Delegations." Rao Khurshid said that the committee was planning to send trade delegations to Europe, middle East, Far East, Korea and Japan with the objective of exploring new opportunities for trade and investment and joint ventures.

He said that trade delegations were very important in finding new markets and buyers, and increasing exports.

He also emphasized the need to participate in international exhibitions and trade fairs.

Rao Khursheed said that as a Convener, he wished to send more trade delegations abroad but due to the prevailing economic conditions, the business community was not able to avail such best opportunities.

He also called upon the government to resolve problems of high markup, low exports, devaluation of rupee, high production cost, cumbersome taxation and stuckup containers at the ports.

Rao added that there should also be special focus on import substitution and increase in exports.