LESCO System Shortcoming To Be Resolved Soon: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider pledged on Wednesday that the system shortcoming would be resolved soon

He was talking to the business community here at the LCCI with Chamber President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Executive Committee members in presence.

The LCCI office-bearers raised various issues including unjustified cases against business community, over billing, power theft and line losses, etc.

The LCCI CEO said that all LESCO staff had been advised to give due honor to consumers. He also gave instruction to the LESCO officials to save contact number of LCCI office-bearers in their mobiles and respond quickly to their complaints. He said that longstanding issue of overbilling has been resolved while strict actions are being taken against wrongdoing by the LESCO staff.

He informed the LCCI office-bearers that the issue of MDI (Maximum Demand Indicator) charges is related to NEPRA. He said that the issues of electricity transmission are being resolved on priority. He invited the LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad to let him know about the illegal FIRs against the businessmen and assured him of a prompt rectification measures in this regard. He said that line losses were 15.4 percent last year which would be reduced further.

LESCO Chief said that a system has been placed for the issuance of B3 and B4 connections to save the precious time of business community.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad drew attention to the MDI fixed charges imposed by NEPRA on industrial and commercial consumers. He said that industries are required to pay 50 percent of their sanctioned load charges even without using electricity. This has significantly increased operational costs, and LESCO must play its role in addressing this burden.

