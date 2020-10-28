(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The inward direct investment to Macao jumped by 167.8 percent year-on-year to 53.99 billion patacas (about 6.76 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistic department said here on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that inflows of direct investment in the gaming sector and financial activities totaled 43.31 billion patacas (about 5.43 billion dollars) and 8.52 billion patacas (about 1.07 billion dollars) respectively.

In 2019, inward direct investment income rose by 8.6 percent year-on-year to 80.33 billion patacas (about 10.06 billion dollars).

Income earned by inward direct investors in the gaming sector, financial activities and the wholesale and retail sector grew by 6.

1 percent, 5.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively to 45.19 billion patacas (about 5.66 billion dollars), 14.38 billion patacas (about 1.80 billion dollars) and 8.28 billion patacas (about 1.04 billion dollars) respectively.

At the end of 2019, the accumulated inward direct investment totaled 346.63 billion patacas (about 43.42 billion dollars), up by 21.2 percent year-on-year.

Analyzed by industry, the accumulated inward direct investment in the gaming sector rose by 37.2 percent year-on-year to 181.21 billion patacas (about 22.70 billion dollars).

The accumulated inward direct investment stock in financial activities grew by 12.8 percent year-on-year to 83.03 billion patacas (about 10.40 billion dollars), with 57.7 percent of the capital coming from the Chinese mainland.