Machinery imports witness 29.37pc surge in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 29.37 percent during the first one month of the current fiscal year (July 2025-26) compared to FY 2024-25.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the one month of the FY 2025-26 stood at $927.534 million against the imports of $716.945 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 123.94 percent from $6.435 million to $14.411 million; textile machinery 115.

42 percent from $ 31.151million to $ 67.107 million; power-generating machinery 62.52 percent from $34.995 million to $56.876 million; construction and mining machinery 8.88 percent from $10.094 million to $ 10.990 million; other apparatus 21.74 percent from $38.322 million to $ 46.654 million; other machinery by 54.19 percent from $ 149.843 million to $231.038 million; office machinery by 97.93 percent from $ 31.700 million to $62.743 million; mobile phone by 125.65 percent from $64.413 million to $145.345 million; and the telecoms-related equipment by 86.89 percent from $102.734 million to $191.999 million.

However, during the period under review the import of electrical machinery and apparatus witnessed a decline of 16.46 percent from $ 349.992 million to $292.371 million.