Open Menu

Machinery Imports Witness 29.37pc Surge In One Month

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Machinery imports witness 29.37pc surge in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 29.37 percent during the first one month of the current fiscal year (July 2025-26) compared to FY 2024-25.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the one month of the FY 2025-26 stood at $927.534 million against the imports of $716.945 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 123.94 percent from $6.435 million to $14.411 million; textile machinery 115.

42 percent from $ 31.151million to $ 67.107 million; power-generating machinery 62.52 percent from $34.995 million to $56.876 million; construction and mining machinery 8.88 percent from $10.094 million to $ 10.990 million; other apparatus 21.74 percent from $38.322 million to $ 46.654 million; other machinery by 54.19 percent from $ 149.843 million to $231.038 million; office machinery by 97.93 percent from $ 31.700 million to $62.743 million; mobile phone by 125.65 percent from $64.413 million to $145.345 million; and the telecoms-related equipment by 86.89 percent from $102.734 million to $191.999 million.

However, during the period under review the import of electrical machinery and apparatus witnessed a decline of 16.46 percent from $ 349.992 million to $292.371 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

1 minute ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

1 minute ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

16 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

16 minutes ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

21 minutes ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

29 minutes ago
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

29 minutes ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

29 minutes ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

29 minutes ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

29 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business