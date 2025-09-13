Machinery Imports Witness 29.37pc Surge In One Month
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 29.37 percent during the first one month of the current fiscal year (July 2025-26) compared to FY 2024-25.
The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.
The total imports of the machinery group during the one month of the FY 2025-26 stood at $927.534 million against the imports of $716.945 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 123.94 percent from $6.435 million to $14.411 million; textile machinery 115.
42 percent from $ 31.151million to $ 67.107 million; power-generating machinery 62.52 percent from $34.995 million to $56.876 million; construction and mining machinery 8.88 percent from $10.094 million to $ 10.990 million; other apparatus 21.74 percent from $38.322 million to $ 46.654 million; other machinery by 54.19 percent from $ 149.843 million to $231.038 million; office machinery by 97.93 percent from $ 31.700 million to $62.743 million; mobile phone by 125.65 percent from $64.413 million to $145.345 million; and the telecoms-related equipment by 86.89 percent from $102.734 million to $191.999 million.
However, during the period under review the import of electrical machinery and apparatus witnessed a decline of 16.46 percent from $ 349.992 million to $292.371 million.
Recent Stories
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..
More Stories From Business
-
Machinery imports witness 29.37pc surge in one month1 minute ago
-
Gold price declines by Rs200 to Rs386,300 per tola11 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 20258 hours ago
-
Experts call to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among youth18 hours ago
-
Punjab launches multi-billion development programs for agricultural growth and farmers’ prosperity19 hours ago
-
Uzbek envoy applauds Sheharyar Memon's new role, calls for enhanced economic ties21 hours ago
-
CCP clears acquisition of certain shareholding in 'Route2Health by AZT Foundation'22 hours ago
-
NKATI commends decision to complete 2 additional multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim23 hours ago
-
SECP notifies draft actuarial valuation rules, 2025, for Public Consultation23 hours ago
-
PSX closes bearish, loses 1,701 points23 hours ago
-
PSGMEA hosts awareness session on digital invoicing with STBA Tax Academy1 day ago