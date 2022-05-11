Major stock market indices worldwide

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,035.39 points, down 0.45 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,921.03 points, up 8.29 points, or 0.08 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,511.80 points, down 121.89 points, or 0.62 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,037.00 points, down 14.20 points, or 0.20 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,049.50 points, down 117.60 points, or 0.45 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,222.59 points, down 11.60 points, or 0.36 percent.