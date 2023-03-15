UrduPoint.com

Meezan Bank, Fieldfisher Capital Join Hands To Extend Islamic Finance Advisory To Europe, Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Meezan Bank, Fieldfisher Capital join hands to extend Islamic Finance Advisory to Europe, Middle East

Meezan Bank, Pakistan's leading Islamic Bank, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fieldfisher Capital LLP (FFC) - a multi-disciplinary advisory service, under which both parties will collaborate to provide Shariah advisory services to international clients including, but not limited to, Europe and the Middle East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Meezan Bank, Pakistan's leading Islamic Bank, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fieldfisher Capital LLP (FFC) - a multi-disciplinary advisory service, under which both parties will collaborate to provide Shariah advisory services to international clients including, but not limited to, Europe and the Middle East.

The signing ceremony took place at Meezan House, Karachi and the MoU was signed by Urooj ul Hasan Khan, General Manager Investment Banking & Shariah Advisory, Meezan Bank and Haseeb Haque, Managing Partner, Fieldfisher Capital LLP in presence of Ariful Islam - Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank, Khalid Mansoor, Partner FFC and their respective teams, said a news release.

On this occasion, Ariful Islam said, "We are optimistic that this collaboration will make a significant contribution towards the growth of the Islamic finance industry. Our team is delighted to leverage our years of experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge solutions to complex financial challenges worldwide. We look forward to working together with our partners to create a brighter future for the industry."Speaking at the occasion, Haseeb Haque said, "The expertise and strengths of Meezan Bank and FFC offer a unique opportunity to create an incredibly powerful collaborative framework for Shariah advisory services. We look forward to adding significant value to our international clients through this partnership."

