UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican State Oil Firm Pemex Losses $18.3 Bn In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

Mexican state oil firm Pemex losses $18.3 bn in 2019

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Mexico's state oil company Pemex on Thursday reported losses of 346 billion pesos ($18.3 billion) for 2019, a 92 percent increase on last year's deficit.

Pemex said the results were due to the burden of $105 billion in debt, a drop in crude sales and an increase in tax payments.

The loss included almost 170 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total sales dropped 16 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, with the fourth quarter registering a 22 percent fall.

"The most important variables that explain this situation are the fall in the price of the Mexican (crude) mix for export; lower reference prices for petrol and diesel; and the reduction in the volume of sales both nationally and for export," Pemex said in a statement.

Pemex said its debt fell 4.8 percent compared to 2018 "mostly because of the early repayment of debt that formed part of the debt management operation of September 2019." The company needs an investment boost to reverse a trend in reduced production, currently at 1.6 million barrels a day, down from 3.4 million barrels a day in 2004.

The left-wing government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has already invested $10 billion in Pemex in a bid to prop up the finances of a company considered a bulwark of national sovereignty.

The company's problems were exacerbated in mid-2019 when ratings agency Fitch downgraded Pemex's shares into a speculative category due to their high risk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Company Oil Price September 2018 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

7 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

9 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

10 hours ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.