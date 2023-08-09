Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chaired Meeting Of CCoIGCT

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of CCoIGCT

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Chairman KPT and team and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The CCoIGCT reviewed the recommendations of the negotiation committee which held its deliberation in two sessions on 8th August, 2023, for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal, at Karachi Port.

� The Committee approved the recommendations of the negotiating committee subject to conditions that the concessioner will pay USD$ 25 million non-refundable / non-adjustable upfront as goodwill.

The UAE government-owned firm will pay another US$25 million upfront adjustable against revenue sharing in the next seven years with USD $3 million/annum for the first five years and USD 5 million each in the next two years.

In order to modernize the terminal, the concessioner will start development work in September 2023. It was also decided that all liabilities regarding KDLB will be the responsibility of AD Ports.

The Committee recommended the commercial agreement as amended to the Federal Cabinet for its approval.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ishaq Dar UAE United States Dollars Khurram Dastgir Khan August September Commerce All Cabinet Agreement Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs b ..

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

5 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Min ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Minister discuss investment oppor ..

5 minutes ago
 Funds provided to ECP for holding general election ..

Funds provided to ECP for holding general elections: Senior leader of Pakistan M ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed ..

Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Ho ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Home Economics College

7 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner meets IG Punjab

Canadian High Commissioner meets IG Punjab

7 minutes ago
NA adopts resolutions to name Quetta Int'l airport ..

NA adopts resolutions to name Quetta Int'l airport, Gwadar Port after name of Ak ..

7 minutes ago
 PPP wants to see free, fair elections through ECP: ..

PPP wants to see free, fair elections through ECP:Pakistan Peoples Party leader ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi directs to give cash rewards t ..

20 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet enhances compensation for martyred c ..

Sindh Cabinet enhances compensation for martyred cops, fixes sugarcane price

20 minutes ago
 Tropical forest nations seek climate plan in Brazi ..

Tropical forest nations seek climate plan in Brazil

35 minutes ago
 No meaningful engagement with India unless revocat ..

No meaningful engagement with India unless revocation of illegal, unilateral ste ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business