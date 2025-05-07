- Home
- Business
- Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister of State for South A ..
Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Meets UK's Minister Of State For South Asia
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met with UK's Minister of State for South Asia Hamish Falconer and briefed him on Indian unprovoked and blatant attacks on civilian population in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met with UK's Minister of State for South Asia Hamish Falconer and briefed him on Indian unprovoked and blatant attacks on civilian population in Pakistan.
During the meeting, the Finance Minister briefed Minister Falconer on India’s unprovoked and blatant attacks on civilian population in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir last night, which had resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and injuring 46 including women and children.
He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to defend its territorial sovereignty and respond to India’s aggression in a befitting manner, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.
The Finance Minister recalled that Pakistan had made multiple offers to India to join an impartial and independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, including through the UK’s good offices. However, India had rebuffed Pakistan’s offer and committed wanton aggression against Pakistan.
The minister called on the international community to condemn India’s actions and underscored the importance of a just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.
Minister Falconer expressed his condolences over the loss of civilian lives in the Indian attacks and hoped that tensions in South Asia would be defused through dialogue and engagement.
Recent Stories
IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development
Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..
LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces
Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life ..
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minist ..
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan
PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians
More Stories From Business
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister of State for South A ..3 minutes ago
-
LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces3 minutes ago
-
Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders3 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minister of State for Sout ..16 minutes ago
-
Business community expresses solidarity to armed forces in wake of unprovoked Indian attacks20 minutes ago
-
No war, force can derail Pakistan from core agenda of economic development: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy3 hours ago
-
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
PSW, DRAP conduct training on export module4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points3 hours ago
-
Commissioner IR emphasizes relentless work to enhance collection5 hours ago
-
CCP allows secure logistics group to acquire 'Trax Online'5 hours ago