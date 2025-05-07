- Home
- Business
- Aurangzeb reaffirms govt's commitment for carry forwarding growth of macro-economic trajectory
Aurangzeb Reaffirms Govt's Commitment For Carry Forwarding Growth Of Macro-economic Trajectory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of the government to carry forward the trajectory of macro-economic stability and economic turnaround for achieving sustainable progress and growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of the government to carry forward the trajectory of macro-economic stability and economic turnaround for achieving sustainable progress and growth.
Addressing a televised press conference at Pakistan High Commission in London, the minister said due to a broader economic reforms agenda, which was adopted by the incumbent government, the national economy was heading towards right direction.
He said that due to the economic policies of the current government macro-economic indicators were showing resilience as inflation went down, foreign exchange reserves build up, local Currency remained stable.
*He said that two-fiscal deficits which were the main challenge for the national economy were controlled, adding that current account surplus would be maintained during the fiscal year, besides the Primary surplus on the fiscal side.
Besides, the rate of interest was also reduced by 100 basis point due to decreasing inflation rate he said adding that the
debt servicing was reduced by Rs 1 trillion during the period under review.
The minister said that the economic reforms of the government received remarkable response by the world.
He informed that he had held over 70 meetings with different bilateral, multilateral and development partners and Donner agencies and they expressed remarkable response for the Pakistan, which was attributed to the prudent economic polices of the government.
Senator Aurangzeb said that he had also held productive meetings with investors of different sectors and apprised them about the investment scope available in the fields of IT, minerals and mining sector of the country.
The minister said that government was also working on the structural reforms to enhance revenue collection, promoting exports and attracting foreign direct investment to attain sustainable investment led economic growth and social prosperity.
Recent Stories
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attac ..
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..
Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression
India's military strikes blatant violation of UN Charter, international law: Chi ..
Balochistan Lawyers express solidarity with Pakistan Army amid escalating tensio ..
JI organized Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Bike rally
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi attends funeral of martyred chil ..
PRCS AJK moves to enhance response mechanism to deal with any eventuality in sta ..
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb reaffirms govt's commitment for carry forwarding growth of macro-economic trajectory2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister of State for South A ..59 minutes ago
-
LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces59 minutes ago
-
Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders59 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minister of State for Sout ..1 hour ago
-
Business community expresses solidarity to armed forces in wake of unprovoked Indian attacks1 hour ago
-
No war, force can derail Pakistan from core agenda of economic development: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy3 hours ago
-
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
PSW, DRAP conduct training on export module5 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points3 hours ago
-
Commissioner IR emphasizes relentless work to enhance collection6 hours ago