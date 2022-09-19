Minister opens 'Engineering Capstone Expo 2022'

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the 'Engineering Capstone Expo 2022' under the auspices of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at a local hotel, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the 'Engineering Capstone Expo 2022' under the auspices of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at a local hotel, on Monday.

He also inspected the stalls set up at the expo and appreciated the creative work of students. A total of 45 universities of the country are participating in the expo.

The minister said that the youth of Pakistan were very talented and they had proved their skills all over the world. Such exhibitions should also be held in other provinces of Pakistan. He said, "I congratulate the organisers for successful organisation of the expo."PEC Chairman Engineer Najeeb Haroon, Vice Chairman Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan, MPA Sania Kamran, Chairman Pakistan Higher education Commission Shahid Munir, Deputy Registrar Wasif Arshad Bhatti, vice chancellors of various universities and a large number of students attended the expo.