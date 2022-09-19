UrduPoint.com

Minister Opens 'Engineering Capstone Expo 2022'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Minister opens 'Engineering Capstone Expo 2022'

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the 'Engineering Capstone Expo 2022' under the auspices of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at a local hotel, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the 'Engineering Capstone Expo 2022' under the auspices of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at a local hotel, on Monday.

He also inspected the stalls set up at the expo and appreciated the creative work of students. A total of 45 universities of the country are participating in the expo.

The minister said that the youth of Pakistan were very talented and they had proved their skills all over the world. Such exhibitions should also be held in other provinces of Pakistan. He said, "I congratulate the organisers for successful organisation of the expo."PEC Chairman Engineer Najeeb Haroon, Vice Chairman Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan, MPA Sania Kamran, Chairman Pakistan Higher education Commission Shahid Munir, Deputy Registrar Wasif Arshad Bhatti, vice chancellors of various universities and a large number of students attended the expo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hotel Pakistan Engineering Council HEC All

Recent Stories

Supreme Court to organise 9th International Judici ..

Supreme Court to organise 9th International Judicial Conference on September 23, ..

2 minutes ago
 US Did Engage With Taliban on Prisoner Swap to Fre ..

US Did Engage With Taliban on Prisoner Swap to Free American Contractor - Offici ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf - Cl ..

Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf - Cloning Service CEO

2 minutes ago
 Employees demand reversal of planned merger of edu ..

Employees demand reversal of planned merger of educational boards

2 minutes ago
 LWMC conducts awareness seminar at Township Colleg ..

LWMC conducts awareness seminar at Township College

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt spends Rs66.5mn on Dubai Expo: PA told

KP Govt spends Rs66.5mn on Dubai Expo: PA told

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.