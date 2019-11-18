Minister vows to promote industry, welcomes Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry proposals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday expressed the resolve to promote the industrial sector and also welcome the proposals regarding betterment of economy by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He held a meeting with LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Vice President Mian Zahid Javed and other office-bearers here at the Lahore Chamber and congratulated newly-elected leadership of the LCCI.

The minister also hoped that young leadership would play an effective role in expediting the process of industrialisation, asserting that since industrialists and traders were backbone of the economy, their due problems would be resolved on priority basis.

The PTI government, he said, would welcome proposals and recommendations of the LCCI to expedite the process of industrialisation. He added that Pakistan had now come out of an economic crisis and the national economy was advancing towards stability and they would bring good news to people the next year.

Mian Aslam mentioned that projects worth Rs 9.5 billion were being launched for promotion of small industries, while programmes for provision of loans amounting to Rs 6 billion to skilled youth to initiate their business had also been approved.

Skilled youth, he said, would also be granted loans up to Rs 3 million to start their own businesses and they would also be imparted training for initiating a business.

With the provision of loans, he viewed, cottage industry would be revived in the province in next three years and the Punjab chief minister would inaugurate the cottage industry revival project this week while Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City the next month.

The PTI government would strictly deal with artificial price-hike with the cooperation of chambers and industrialists across Punjab, he said and asserted that prices of essential items had been fixed in consultations with stakeholders.

He was of the view that no country could progress and achieve prosperity without promoting the industry and exports, asserting that the government was paying special attention towards enhancing exports and industrialization.

On this occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Irfan said that the Punjab government had taken concrete steps to promote business opportunities in the province. "We are ready to extend every possible cooperation to the government for the promotion of industries," he assured.