'Modern Designs, Trends Crucial For Furniture Industry'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Modern designing and new trends in the furniture industry are essential for gaining
a competitive edge, driving sales and profitability, enhancing brand image, embracing
sustainability, leveraging technology, and expanding into international markets.
Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated
this while talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs and furniture manufacturers
led by Ms Nida Ejaz here on Sunday. He added that modern designing and new trends
play a crucial role in the furniture industry.
By embracing these trends, he said, the furniture manufacturers can thrive in a dynamic
and evolving industry.
"Modern furniture designs often incorporate technological advancements to provide
enhanced functionality and convenience. Integration of features like smart furniture,
wireless charging, and IT connectivity can make furniture more appealing to tech-savvy
buyers," he observed.
The PFC chief was of the view that keeping up with new design trends allows manufacturers
to leverage technological innovations and offer products that align with the digital age.
He said latest design trends often emphasize sustainable and eco-friendly materials
and manufacturing processes.
With growing environmental awareness, customers are increasingly seeking furniture
that is produced responsibly. By incorporating eco-friendly practices into their designs,
furniture manufacturers can attract environmentally conscious consumers and contribute
to a greener future, he added.
Mian Kashif said that by staying updated with the latest design trends, furniture manufacturers
can create products that resonate with buyers choice, leading to an increased sales and
customer satisfaction.
Furniture is a global industry, and design trends vary across different regions and cultures.
By staying updated on international design trends, furniture manufacturers can expand their
market reach and cater to diverse customer preferences worldwide.
He said this adaptability to global trends allows companies to enter the new markets and
increase their export potential.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Business
-
UK-Pakistan Chamber for exploring untapped trade potential6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 20245 hours ago
-
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth14 hours ago
-
Minister Shafay visits model bazaar at Johar Town16 hours ago
-
LCCI stresses facilitating taxpayers amidst economic challenges16 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola18 hours ago
-
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF19 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $11.145 billion for Pakistan in 8 months23 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan24 hours ago
-
Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February1 day ago
-
EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production1 day ago