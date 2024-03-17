Open Menu

'Modern Designs, Trends Crucial For Furniture Industry'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Modern designing and new trends in the furniture industry are essential for gaining

a competitive edge, driving sales and profitability, enhancing brand image, embracing

sustainability, leveraging technology, and expanding into international markets.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated

this while talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs and furniture manufacturers

led by Ms Nida Ejaz here on Sunday. He added that modern designing and new trends

play a crucial role in the furniture industry.

By embracing these trends, he said, the furniture manufacturers can thrive in a dynamic

and evolving industry.

"Modern furniture designs often incorporate technological advancements to provide

enhanced functionality and convenience. Integration of features like smart furniture,

wireless charging, and IT connectivity can make furniture more appealing to tech-savvy

buyers," he observed.

The PFC chief was of the view that keeping up with new design trends allows manufacturers

to leverage technological innovations and offer products that align with the digital age.

He said latest design trends often emphasize sustainable and eco-friendly materials

and manufacturing processes.

With growing environmental awareness, customers are increasingly seeking furniture

that is produced responsibly. By incorporating eco-friendly practices into their designs,

furniture manufacturers can attract environmentally conscious consumers and contribute

to a greener future, he added.

Mian Kashif said that by staying updated with the latest design trends, furniture manufacturers

can create products that resonate with buyers choice, leading to an increased sales and

customer satisfaction.

Furniture is a global industry, and design trends vary across different regions and cultures.

By staying updated on international design trends, furniture manufacturers can expand their

market reach and cater to diverse customer preferences worldwide.

He said this adaptability to global trends allows companies to enter the new markets and

increase their export potential.

