Momin Ali Malik Urges Govt To Prioritize Uninterrupted Power, Gas Supply For Industrial, Agriculture Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Momin Ali Malik urges govt to prioritize uninterrupted power, gas supply for industrial, agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) President of Pakistan business Forum Lahore Momin Ali Malik Sunday urged the government to prioritize uninterrupted power and gas supply for the industrial sector and agriculture sector during the winter season.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, he said, "The industrial sector plays a pivotal role in the economic growth and uninterrupted gas and power supply is essential for its smooth functioning," said a news release issued here.

"This will not only sustain production but also safeguard jobs and contribute to overall economic stability besides help meeting export targets.

"

He said, "Timely availability of power is crucial for agricultural activities, especially during winter, to support processes such as crop drying and irrigation."

"Ensuring a reliable power supply to this sector will directly impact food production and the livelihoods of our farmers," he added.

He hoped that government will take the necessary measures to coordinate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to implement this prioritization effectively. Government attention to this matter will undoubtedly contribute to the economic prosperity and well-being of our nation.

