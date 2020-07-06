UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More CPEC Agreements To Be Signed In Near Future: Asim Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:14 PM

More CPEC agreements to be signed in near future: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said despite prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country, the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was moving forward with full force and more projects under CPEC would be signed in near future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said despite prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country, the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was moving forward with full force and more projects under CPEC would be signed in near future.

Addressing the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project, Asim Saleem Bajwa who also heads CPEC Authority said the project would not only produce 701 MW clean and low-cost electricity but it would also attract $1.5 billion foreign investment besides providing over 3000 jobs in the country.

"In only 10 days we have signed agreements that will bring $4 billion investment and will produce 1800 MW clean and cheap electricity in the country. These projects will also help producing over 8000 jobs," he added.

He said according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving forward to produce clean and cheaper electricity instead of utilizing the expensive imported fuel.

He said under the vision of the prime minister, the new projects were bringing billions of Dollars of foreign investment instead of putting burden of loans on the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity CPEC Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

28 seconds ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

45 minutes ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

46 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

1 hour ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.