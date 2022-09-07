UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Started Buying Oil Products In Russia, Ready To Pay In Rubles - Min Aung Hlaing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Myanmar Started Buying Oil Products in Russia, Ready to Pay in Rubles - Min Aung Hlaing

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Myanmar has begun buying Russian oil products, in a few days it will receive the first supply of diesel fuel and is ready to pay for deliveries in rubles, the country's leader, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Supplies of oil products from Russia to Myanmar are already being successfully carried out.

In a few days we will receive the first supply of diesel fuel from Russia," he said.

"As for the payment system, in which Currency the Russian side accepts, we will pay in that. This greatly simplifies our task, because in other currencies there are many restrictions in terms of receiving and transferring. Therefore, if this issue is resolved and we could pay in rubles, this is good," Hlaing said when asked if Russia and Myanmar can switch to paying for the supply of oil products in rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Myanmar From

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

9 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

9 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

9 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

9 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.