Myanmar Started Buying Oil Products in Russia, Ready to Pay in Rubles - Min Aung Hlaing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Myanmar has begun buying Russian oil products, in a few days it will receive the first supply of diesel fuel and is ready to pay for deliveries in rubles, the country's leader, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Supplies of oil products from Russia to Myanmar are already being successfully carried out.

In a few days we will receive the first supply of diesel fuel from Russia," he said.

"As for the payment system, in which Currency the Russian side accepts, we will pay in that. This greatly simplifies our task, because in other currencies there are many restrictions in terms of receiving and transferring. Therefore, if this issue is resolved and we could pay in rubles, this is good," Hlaing said when asked if Russia and Myanmar can switch to paying for the supply of oil products in rubles.