NCC-FFP reviews progress of development projects in power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Thursday reviewed the progress of development projects of power sector funded by different countries and donors agencies.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the first meeting of the NCC-FFP here, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan also attended the meeting along with Secretary and heads of line departments of Power Division.

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Secretary EAD, Representatives of PM's Office, Finance Division and Provincial P&D Departments and Boards of Revenues also attended the meeting. The NCC-FFP reviewed progress of the development projects of power sector funded by ADB, WB, IsDB, Japan, France, Germany and USA.

At present, 14 foreign-funded projects including power generation, transmission and distribution amounting to US$ 3,418 million are under implementation. Khusro Bakhtyar said that the purpose of high-level meeting was to track physical & financial progress and identify issues and bottlenecks hampering smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in the power sector.

He highlighted that the government was focusing on energy sector reforms and energy efficiency through development of renewable and clean energy at affordable prices, reliable transmission system and improved distribution network. Omar Ayub Khan directed the line departments of power division to fast track implementation of the projects and prompt redressing issues for expeditious execution of the projects in energy sector.

He especially emphasized on the major problematic projects including Jamshoro Power Generation Project, Advance Metering Infrastructure and CASA 1000 and Other Transmission Lines and set the timelines to resolve the bottlenecks. Both the ministers agreed to hold follow-up meeting of National Coordination Committee on Energy sector in next month. Earlier, Prime Minister, Imran Khan constituted a high-level "National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects" in order to fast track the disbursement and implementation of external economic assistance.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs was assigned to convene the meetings of this committee and submit a progress report to the prime minister on monthly basis.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar is Chairperson of this Committee.