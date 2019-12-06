UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 6,000 US Sexual Assaults Reported To Uber In 2017 And 2018

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:13 PM

Nearly 6,000 US sexual assaults reported to Uber in 2017 and 2018

Nearly 6,000 instances of sexual assault, including more than 450 cases of rape, were reported to Uber in the United States in 2017 and 2018, the ride-sharing company said in a report on safety released Thursday

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ):Nearly 6,000 instances of sexual assault, including more than 450 cases of rape, were reported to Uber in the United States in 2017 and 2018, the ride-sharing company said in a report on safety released Thursday.

It is the first time that Uber has released the figures -- which also revealed 19 fatal assaults related to the company over the two-year period -- as it and rival Lyft face increasing pressure to cope with the growing number of complaints of abuse.

The company received 464 reports of non-consensual sexual penetration and 587 of attempted non-consensual sexual penetration in 2017 and 2018.

The other assaults fell into categories such as non-consensual kissing or touching.

While the number of reports went up from 2017 to 2018 in three of the five categories, including non-consensual sexual penetration and non-consensual touching of a sexual body part, the ride-sharing service hailed across-the-board declines in the "incident rate" based on a larger number of overall trips occurring in the latter year.

"From 2017 to 2018, Uber saw approximately a 16 percent decrease in the average incident rate across the five most serious sexual assault categories reported. Additionally, there were rate decreases across each of the five individual categories," the report said.

Uber also reported 10 "fatal physical assaults" related to its service in 2017 and nine in 2018.

"During 2017 and 2018, there were 19 fatal physical assaults occurring in a total of 18 incidents in relation to Uber," the company said.

Of the dead, eight were riders, seven were drivers and four were third parties including bystanders, Uber said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Company United States 2017 2018 From Uber Lyft

Recent Stories

Asian Development Bank (ADB) approves 160 mln USD ..

26 minutes ago

Some 30 pct of working moms were irregular workers ..

35 minutes ago

Iran nuclear deal parties meet as accord nears col ..

35 minutes ago

Minnesota National Guard Says 3 US Servicemen Kill ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz set to be ..

36 minutes ago

LG Chem, GM to set up EV battery JV in U.S.

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.