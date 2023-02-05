UrduPoint.com

Need Urged To Bring Maximum Area Under Cultivation To Attain Food Autarky

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Need urged to bring maximum area under cultivation to attain food autarky

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seeds Association ( PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said Pakistan can attain food autarky by bringing entire arable land under plough with exclusive use of certified best quality seed preferably hi-tech hybrid seed for record bumper crops production in the country.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers from Mamukanjan district Faisalabad led by Chaudhary Shoukat Ali Arain, he said Pakistan has the potential to offset the impending threat of food insecurity hovering around in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict by offering a basket of incentives to farmers for cultivation of arable land. The use of hi-tech hybrid seeds and certified approved varsities of seeds will promise better yield through transparent results-oriented management at the grassroots level across the country.

Pakistan was scrambling to get things right but a catastrophic flood worsened the situation, he said adding that agriculture was important not only for food security but also brought about $4.4 billion through exports.

Shahzad Ali said in prevailing scenario of global uncertainty we should focus on the promotion of the agriculture sector and all kinds of non-certified seed varieties must be banned permanently.

He said use of hi-tech hybrid seeds and approved varieties of seeds guarantee bumper crops in the country meeting ever-increasing food staple needs of population explosion.

He said Hybrid seeds are easier and faster to grow, adapt better to stress, and produce plants with larger fruit, higher yields, disease resistance, and longer shelf life than heirlooms.

He said we should bear in mind that as the war in Ukraine compounds with other crises, its impacts are revealing major weaknesses in global food and energy systems.

He said in view of prevailing scenario of global uncertainty, the government must focus on the promotion of the agriculture sector on modern scientific lines as it is the backbone of the national economy.

He said Guard Agriculture Research and services Division is already working on fast track to develop another more new varieties of hi-tech hybrid rice seeds with the collaboration of Chinese leading companies which, he added will bring revolution in agriculture sector, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exports Ukraine Flood China Agriculture Sunday National University All From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

7 minutes ago
 Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf pass ..

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.