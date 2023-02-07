Nepalese envoy urges Pakistani businessmen to translate goodwill into economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Nepal, Tapas Adhikari has urged Pakistani business community to translate the goodwill of the two friendly countries into economic cooperation and enhanced interactions.

"Nepal and Pakistan are enjoying excellent bilateral relations based on friendship, mutual trust and cooperation," he said while talking to Chamber President Mohammad Tariq Yousuf and office bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a news release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Pakistan.

He said that the government of Nepal has devised economic policies to attract foreign direct investment that could be useful for Pakistani businesses to promote trade and investment.

The Nepalese envoy said, "As neighboring country, both Nepal and Pakistan have similar cultural and social backgrounds and shared that the Chamber has great role to mobilize the entrepreneurs and businessmen.

" He urged that Pakistani businessmen to visit Nepal to explore business opportunity. He said that Nepal was a hub of tourism in South Asia and it had an excellent hospitality industry.

He urged Pakistanis to visit Nepal with friends and family for their business, official or family holidays to enjoy Nepali hospitality, food, culture and other tourism activities.

The President of Chamber and members appreciated the visit and information on business opportunities in Nepal.

They expressed their eagerness to work with the Embassy to strengthen economic relations between Nepal and Pakistan.

They assured that they will make a program to visit Nepal to explore business opportunities and to interact with Nepali businesspersons and assured full cooperation of Chamber to the Nepal Embassy in promoting Nepal-Pakistan economic relations.