New Members Appointed To Privatization Commission Board
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 10:17 PM
Federal goverbment Tuesday appointed Asif Ali Qureshi and Amir Shehzad as members of the Privatisation Commission Board, bringing exceptional expertise in investment, finance, and corporate leadership to advance the government’s privatisation agenda
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal goverbment Tuesday appointed Asif Ali Qureshi and Amir Shehzad as members of the Privatisation Commission Board, bringing exceptional expertise in investment, finance, and corporate leadership to advance the government’s privatisation agenda.
Asif Ali Qureshi is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute, USA, with an MA in International Financial Analysis from Newcastle University, UK, and an MBA (Finance) from Quaid-i-Azam University, says a press release.
He is currently CEO of UBL Fund Managers Limited and has served as Director of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and CFA Society Pakistan.
He brings vast experience in Pakistan’s banking and financial sector, and deep understanding of the energy sector which is an important pillar of Government’s Privatization program.
Mr. Amir Shehzad holds an Executive Leadership Program certificate from Cornell University, USA, and a BS in Finance (Cum Laude) from Arizona State University, USA.
He is currently Chairman of Unity Foods Limited, having previously served as Director & Group Senior Executive at the company and as EVP & Head of Investment Banking at Askari Bank Limited.
His experience spans FMCG, banking, agri-business, and private equity sectors.
These appointments will augment the Privatization Commission’s institutional capacity, enrich it with intellectual insights, and strengthen its strategic and technical capabilities — thereby ensuring more effective decision-making, improved execution of privatisation transactions, and enhanced alignment with the Government’s strategic objectives.
Recent Stories
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives
Suspect killed during encounter with police
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..
More Stories From Business
-
New members appointed to Privatization Commission Board3 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South Research Center4 minutes ago
-
Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA2 hours ago
-
Pakistani exporters to gain direct market access through ‘Pakistan Mart’ in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme3 hours ago
-
Smog prevention, a collective responsibility: ADCG4 hours ago
-
Governor SBP visits SECP for the 33rd SBP-SECP coordination committee meeting2 hours ago
-
Water filtration plant inaugurated at GCWUF4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 984.52 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1,500 to Rs 358,000 per tola5 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon meets Prof. Nick Lee to discuss industrial policy6 hours ago