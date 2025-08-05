New members appointed to Privatization Commission Board

Federal goverbment Tuesday appointed Asif Ali Qureshi and Amir Shehzad as members of the Privatisation Commission Board, bringing exceptional expertise in investment, finance, and corporate leadership to advance the government’s privatisation agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal goverbment Tuesday appointed Asif Ali Qureshi and Amir Shehzad as members of the Privatisation Commission Board, bringing exceptional expertise in investment, finance, and corporate leadership to advance the government’s privatisation agenda.

Asif Ali Qureshi is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute, USA, with an MA in International Financial Analysis from Newcastle University, UK, and an MBA (Finance) from Quaid-i-Azam University, says a press release.

He is currently CEO of UBL Fund Managers Limited and has served as Director of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and CFA Society Pakistan.

He brings vast experience in Pakistan’s banking and financial sector, and deep understanding of the energy sector which is an important pillar of Government’s Privatization program.

Mr. Amir Shehzad holds an Executive Leadership Program certificate from Cornell University, USA, and a BS in Finance (Cum Laude) from Arizona State University, USA.

He is currently Chairman of Unity Foods Limited, having previously served as Director & Group Senior Executive at the company and as EVP & Head of Investment Banking at Askari Bank Limited.

His experience spans FMCG, banking, agri-business, and private equity sectors.

These appointments will augment the Privatization Commission’s institutional capacity, enrich it with intellectual insights, and strengthen its strategic and technical capabilities — thereby ensuring more effective decision-making, improved execution of privatisation transactions, and enhanced alignment with the Government’s strategic objectives.