NGOs Seek Climate Trial Of French Oil Giant TotalEnergies
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 06:47 PM
NGOs filed a court case against French oil giant TotalEnergies and its top shareholders in Paris on Tuesday, seeking a trial for involuntary manslaughter and other consequences of climate change "chaos"
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) NGOs filed a court case against French oil giant TotalEnergies and its top shareholders in Paris on Tuesday, seeking a trial for involuntary manslaughter and other consequences of climate change "chaos".
The case targets the company's board, including chief executive Patrick Pouyanne, and major shareholders that backed its climate strategy, including US investment firm BlackRock and Norway's central bank, Norges Bank.
In a statement, the three NGOs and eight individuals said they accused the group of "deliberately endangering the lives of others, involuntary manslaughter, neglecting to address a disaster, and damaging biodiversity".
The complaint was filed at the Paris judicial court, which has environmental and health departments, three days before TotalEnergies holds its annual shareholders meeting.
A prosecutor will decide whether to file charges.
"This legal action could set a precedent in the history of climate litigation as it opens the way to holding fossil fuel producers and shareholders responsible before criminal courts for the chaos caused by climate change," the NGOs said.
The plaintiffs include "victims or survivors of climate-related disasters" in Australia, Belgium, France, Greece, Pakistan, the Philippines and Zimbabwe.
Recent Stories
Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series schedule here
CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims
Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing12 minutes ago
-
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company15 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO15 minutes ago
-
One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits severe turbulence31 minutes ago
-
The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing of UK rate cut24 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 122 points17 minutes ago
-
Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar17 minutes ago
-
Stock markets retreat as traders take profits17 minutes ago
-
Meat, meat products valued at $430.738 mln exported in 10 months2 hours ago
-
NGOs seeking climate trial of French oil giant TotalEnergies13 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 29% to Rs 7.1 trillion in 10 months4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,900 per tola to Rs 248,5005 hours ago