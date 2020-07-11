UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Army, German Abbey Opt For Russian Office Management Software Bitrix24

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Nigerian Army, German Abbey Opt for Russian Office Management Software Bitrix24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Office management tools developed by Russian software maker Bitrix24 have found their way to the Nigerian army, the Greek parliament and even a German abbey, the firm's deputy director general has told Sputnik.

The Kaliningrad-based company offers a wide array of tools to businesses based on their size and type of activity, combining customer relationship management and lead management capabilities.

"Russian IT specialists, programs and services have long become a globally-recognized brand and are viewed as a mark of quality... Among organizations using Bitrix24 [service] are the Istanbul Metro, the Nigerian army and an abbey in Germany," Sergei Kuleshov said.

More than 7 million organizations have been using the Bitrix24 service, he estimated. Office collaboration and communication software has become instrumental in running businesses during the outbreak after many companies moved to telecommuting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Russia Parliament German Company Metro Germany Istanbul Lead Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

46 minutes ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

3 hours ago

PTI sit-in against K-Electric enters fifth day

12 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Museum offers virtual tours of its gal ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.