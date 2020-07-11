Nigerian Army, German Abbey Opt for Russian Office Management Software Bitrix24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Office management tools developed by Russian software maker Bitrix24 have found their way to the Nigerian army, the Greek parliament and even a German abbey, the firm's deputy director general has told Sputnik.

The Kaliningrad-based company offers a wide array of tools to businesses based on their size and type of activity, combining customer relationship management and lead management capabilities.

"Russian IT specialists, programs and services have long become a globally-recognized brand and are viewed as a mark of quality... Among organizations using Bitrix24 [service] are the Istanbul Metro, the Nigerian army and an abbey in Germany," Sergei Kuleshov said.

More than 7 million organizations have been using the Bitrix24 service, he estimated. Office collaboration and communication software has become instrumental in running businesses during the outbreak after many companies moved to telecommuting.