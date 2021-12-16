UrduPoint.com

Nissan Ends Production At Historic Barcelona Plant

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:02 PM

Nissan ends production at historic Barcelona plant

The last vehicle was expected to roll off the production line at the historic Barcelona factory of Japanese carmaker Nissan later Thursday ahead of its closure on December 31

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The last vehicle was expected to roll off the production line at the historic Barcelona factory of Japanese carmaker Nissan later Thursday ahead of its closure on December 31.

In the meantime, discussions continue as to the future of the site's 3,000-strong work force.

Before the pandemic struck the global economy amidships the Barcelona facility specialising in all-terrain vehicles was churning out some 200,000 cars a year.

Amid reports that Belgian manufacturer Punch could take over the site and use it to house some 2,000 jobs for a hydrogen car project, UGT union secretary general Pepe Alvarez said the closure "makes me very sad." "Now we have to find a project to continue activity at the site," Alvarez insisted.

Nissan announced in spring last year it was mothballing the site as it sought to contain the fallout of Covid-19, sparking union anger.

After talks, the manufacturer agreed to delay closure to the end of this year from an initially proposed summer 2020 to allow more time for potential rescues for the three-factory complex at Zona Franca, Sant Andreu and Montcada abutting Barcelona's port area.

As the clock ticks down to December 31, uncertainty remains after one potential investor, China's Great Wall Motors (GMW) on Monday shelved a bid first tabled in September to take over the main plant.

"It's bad news," the reindustrialisation commission member admitted. But "there are other projects," notably Punch's hydrogen plan.

The commission will meet Friday to discuss options and a way forward.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Car Franca Barcelona SITE September December 2020 From Nissan Jobs Sad

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

20 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

32 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

50 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.