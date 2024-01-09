Officers of senior management course visit SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A delegation of officers of the 34-Senior Management Course (Inland Steady Tour)

by the National Institute of Management Peshawar on Tuesday visited the Sialkot Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President

Amer Majeed Sheikh warmly welcomed the guests.

Addressing the participants at the SCCI, Abdul Ghafoor Malik expressed sincere appreciation

to the esteemed National Institute of Management for its unwavering commitment to enhance

capabilities of government officials and their working through management courses

which would pave the way for improving public service delivery.

He said the government should take all possible measures to ease of doing business

in Pakistan. "By doing so, we can ensure sustained growth in the private sector and

attract higher levels local and foreign investment," the president SCCI added.

Ghafoor Malik said the SCCI held great importance in establishing and maintaining strong

connections with government authorities.

He said that Sialkot-based small and medium enterprises were earning foreign exchange

of USD 2.5 (B) annually.

He added said that Sialkot made footballs, field hockey sticks,

cricket gear, and boxing gloves were used in international games, including the Olympics

and the World Cups. The city has gained celebrity status in the production of official match balls for the FIFA World Cups.

Malik said that AL-RIHLA the official match ball of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar was proudly manufactured

in Sialkot besides producing previous World Cup Balls.

He said that the inheritance of skilled craftsmanship in manufacturing surgical instruments from a history

spanning over a century had enabled to manufacture premium quality surgical instruments that were

exported to over 140 countries around the world.

Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar said that the purpose of the visit was to have an interaction with the

business community because after this training most of them will be holding policy making seats.

He said:" We want to give them exposure so that they could identify problems of the business

community." He added that Sialkot was doing a great job in providing employment to people.

He highly hailed spirit of Sialkot exporters for establishing mega project of the Sialkot International

Airport on self help basis.