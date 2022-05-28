UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Makes 4 Discoveries, Injects 8 Operated Wells In Production Gathering System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

OGDCL makes 4 discoveries, injects 8 operated wells in production gathering system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made four hydrocarbon discoveries, having expected cumulative daily production potential of 39 MMCF gas and 2,850 BBL of oil, during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

"Discoveries include Wali-1 (Kawagarh), Wali-1 (Hangu) and Wali-1 (Lockhart) in district FR Lakki, KP province and Jandran West-1 in district Kohlu, Balochistan province. Preliminary 2P reserves estimates attributable to these discoveries are 236 billion cubic feet of gas and 13 million barrels of oil, combined 58 million barrels of oil equivalent," according to the company's financial report for third quarter of year 2021-22 available with APP.

Besides, the OGDCL injected eight operated wells, including Tando Alam-21, Sial-1, Pasakhi-12, Mangrio-2, Togh Bala2, Gundunwari-1, Pandhi-1 and Siab-1 that produced 305,804 Barrel (BBL) crude oil and 3,677 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system.

During the period under review, the company carried out 70 work-over jobs comprising 12 with rig and 58 rig-less to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells.

Moreover, it completed pressure build-up survey jobs at various wells of producing fields including Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti, Uch and Kunnar to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters.

The OGDCL also contributed around 48 percent, 30 percent and 38 percent towards the country's total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively.

The company's average daily net oil and gas production clocked in at 36,173 BBL and 828 MMCF, which was 36,836 BBL and 865 MMCF in the corresponding period of the last year, respectively.

The production was impacted primarily by natural decline at Rajian, Chanda, Nashpa, KPD-TAY and Qadirpur fields.

Moreover, lower production was recorded on account of annual turn around (ATA) at six production fields including Qadirpur, Mela, Nashpa, Sinjhoro and Uch-I & II.

Likewise, decline in production share from NJV fields also contributed towards lower output.

The company's average daily net Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production clocked in at 822 tons, which was 802 tons in the same period of last year, due to higher production mainly from Mela, Nashpa and TAY fields.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hangu Same Kohlu Sinjhoro Gas From Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

12 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

12 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.